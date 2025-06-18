Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $18.07 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,004,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 21,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

JPM stock opened at $269.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $748.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total transaction of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. The trade was a 15.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,722 shares of company stock worth $25,599,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

