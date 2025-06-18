FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,124 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000.

XJUN stock opened at $40.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.05 million, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

