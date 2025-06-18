Cushing Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,745 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,510,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 102,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 78,878 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

