Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Comcast by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 91,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,654,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $44.50 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

