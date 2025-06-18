DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 2,767 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.