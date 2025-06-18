Colorado Capital Management Inc. Takes $6.07 Million Position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:STSB)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:STSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Colorado Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STSB. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stance Sustainable Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,274,000.

Get Stance Sustainable Beta ETF alerts:

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ STSB opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. Stance Sustainable Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 million and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Company Profile

The Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (STSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of approximately 100 US large-cap stocks screened based on various ESG indicators. The objective is to provide long-term growth by investing in companies with high ESG standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF (NASDAQ:STSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stance Sustainable Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.