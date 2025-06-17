Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Decreases By 30.2%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,600 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 445,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,039,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPMB opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $22.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPMB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 172,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,426,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 422,112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

