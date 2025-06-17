Bell Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,872 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

