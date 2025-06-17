PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

