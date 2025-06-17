Clayton Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Titan International Stock Up 2.8%

TWI stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.94 million, a P/E ratio of -75.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.86 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.