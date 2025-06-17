Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 736 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 297,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 621.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of IWY stock opened at $238.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.61 and its 200 day moving average is $227.19. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $180.65 and a 52-week high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

