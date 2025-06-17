CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 138 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $829,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $598,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3%

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.