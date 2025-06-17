Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,352,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,206,355,000 after buying an additional 90,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,380,000 after acquiring an additional 741,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $859,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,248,000 after buying an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,369,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

