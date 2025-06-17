Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 1,391 Shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Clayton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICF opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

