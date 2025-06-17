Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000.

VTWO stock opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

