Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COPX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 13,775.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

