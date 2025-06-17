Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Buys 26,094 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 727.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3,299.4% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 139,960 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 194,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,369.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,846,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SPLV opened at $72.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $64.48 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

