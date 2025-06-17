PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Grows Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 419,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,677.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 41,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.70 and a 1 year high of $200.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.75.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

