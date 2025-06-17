Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 459 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 143,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of IWR opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $73.17 and a 1 year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.