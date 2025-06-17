PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $828,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
