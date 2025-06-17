PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Invests $828,000 in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $151.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,007.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,385.33. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

