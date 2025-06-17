Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Raises Stock Position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,083 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 165,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 499.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 12.72%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

