Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $263.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.90. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

