Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 64 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh bought 9,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,108 shares of company stock valued at $31,169,977. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $286.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $287.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

