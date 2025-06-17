Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases 2,430 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CGXU. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CGXU opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.