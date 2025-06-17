Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,643,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204,248 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 2.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $111,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111,150.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PHYS opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

