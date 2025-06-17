Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Short Interest Update

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF stock opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.12.

About Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF

The Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Lithium and Battery Technology index, a market-cap-weighted index that invests in global advanced battery material companies such as those that mine or produce lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite.

