Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. to Issue Dividend of $1.68 (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.6828 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance
UELKY opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.00.
Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.