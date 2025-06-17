Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. to Issue Dividend of $1.68 (OTCMKTS:UELKY)

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.6828 per share on Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Price Performance

UELKY opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of biscuits, chocolates, chocolate coated biscuits, cakes, wafers, and crackers in Turkey and internationally. The company also produces chocolate dough, cocoa powder, chocolate flakes, couverture chocolate, flour, hazelnut, and pureed hazelnut.

