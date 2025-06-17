Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6%

QUAL stock opened at $179.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

