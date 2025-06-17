Bell Bank Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bell Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,436,000 after buying an additional 1,228,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $328,419,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8,245.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 580,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,835,000 after buying an additional 573,881 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $300,169,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,390,000 after buying an additional 269,180 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $556.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

