PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 168,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $2,168,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $72.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.57.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,248. This trade represents a 21.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

