Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 140.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

