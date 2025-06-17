Cultivar Capital Inc. Invests $203,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on AON in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.27.

NYSE AON opened at $349.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $285.35 and a 12 month high of $412.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.55 and a 200-day moving average of $372.22.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

