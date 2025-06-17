Bell Bank Sells 1,165 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bell Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.08.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

