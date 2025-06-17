Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $146.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.76. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.