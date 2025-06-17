Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New $13.10 Million Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in shares of Xylem by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,331,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $127.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.71. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

