Bell Bank Acquires 158,616 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bell Bank grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,616 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1%

NYSE:HPE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

