Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $280.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.36 and a 200-day moving average of $293.51. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.