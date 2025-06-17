B. Riley Comments on MediciNova’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for MediciNova in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNOV. Wall Street Zen began coverage on MediciNova in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.42.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MediciNova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

