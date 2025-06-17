CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,474,000. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 49,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 55,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 510,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,410,000 after buying an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

