Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,244,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,051,493 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,347,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

