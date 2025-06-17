Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $5.43 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 120,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,247,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,932,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $296.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

