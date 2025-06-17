Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.31 and a 200-day moving average of $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.