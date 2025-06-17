Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 893.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 61,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 37,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day moving average is $88.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.3195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

