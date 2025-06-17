Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,097 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.2% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 217.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 2.7%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

