International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $261.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $167.50 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.28.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

