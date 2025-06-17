San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 5.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $25,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after acquiring an additional 746,626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after buying an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after buying an additional 506,315 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $50.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

