Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Purchases Shares of 10,503 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 430,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 101,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $103.61.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
