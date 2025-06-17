Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF opened at $295.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.35 and its 200 day moving average is $283.26. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $300.35.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

