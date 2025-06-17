Edge Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edge Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $94.88 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.25.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

