Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VDC opened at $219.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $201.35 and a 52 week high of $226.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.44.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

